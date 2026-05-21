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FundraisingContinental EuropeFinancingFranceGermanyGlobalUK & IrelandUnited States

Ares raises $850m for first closed-end property debt fund

21 May 2026 | 15:09 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Focus will be on investments across US and Europe

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