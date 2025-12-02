Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsESGLeasingOfficeSouth EastUK & Ireland

Ares signs new occupier at revamped Kent warehouse

2 Dec 2025 | 07:43 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

British e-commerce firm Must Have Ideas takes space at Aylesford 245

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Ares launches global logistics real estate brand

1 Dec 2025
Read
Car, Transportation, Vehicle

Canadian giant seeks partner for £1bn London logistics JV

27 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Urban Partners and HIH acquire Hanover logistics development

27 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Blackstone offloads €200m Dutch logistics portfolio

27 Nov 2025
Read