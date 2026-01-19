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CorporateAlternativesEast MidlandsHotels & LeisureLogisticsLondonScotlandStudent AccommodationUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Ares targets £200m long-income portfolio

19 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Mixed-use collection includes student, logistics and a hotel

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