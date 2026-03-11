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LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceLeasing

Argan lets 32,000 sq m at Île-de-France logistics site

11 Mar 2026 | 07:21 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

New leasing deal brings firm’s portfolio occupancy back to 100%

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