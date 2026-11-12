FinancingContinental EuropeFranceGermanyUK & IrelandCorporate
12 Nov 2026 | 14:24 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Klaus Betz-Vais to join new business after 11 years at Lloyds Bank
Landsec pulls Moorgate Hall from sale
Kier Property wins approval for Birmingham resi project
Carlyle refinances £260m London flex office business
James Raynor warns of London’s growing “invisible building” problem
Panattoni secures £47m financing for Wakefield logistics scheme
Franklin Templeton’s Gaston Brandes on how to measure social impact
Green light for 490-home Hackney co-living scheme
Argentic confirms launch of European real estate lending platform
MCR banks £36m for Glasgow office conversion
Rushbond bolsters executive team to unlock portfolio value
Real estate jobs drought: “Never before have I seen this many people looking”
Asif Aziz buys City block for £200m hotel conversion
Senior staff to leave Unite amid restructuring
RX London hires City investment head from CBRE
Owner weighs exit from £2bn Westfield Stratford
Let’s get Fizzy: UK pension giants close in on £340m BTR portfolio
JLL recruits London tenant rep head from Cushman
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: German open-ended funds come under pressure to sell UK assets
Changes at the top for KKR’s £800m+ living platform
British Land to make cuts and spin off management business