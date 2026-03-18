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LogisticsESGFinancingInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Argo and Blue Coast close £50m Wycombe industrial estate deal

18 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Brown-to-green urban logistics strategy has now deployed around £170m

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