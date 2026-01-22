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LogisticsFinancingInvestmentRegenerationSouth EastUK & Ireland

Argo and Blue Coast invest £28m in two industrial estates

22 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Double deal is latest acquisition for £500m urban logistics platform

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