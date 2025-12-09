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LogisticsFinancingInvestmentLondonPlanningUK & Ireland

Argo and Blue Coast snap up £34m east London industrial estate

9 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Acquisition forms part of £500m brown-to-green urban logistics strategy

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