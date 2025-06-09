Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsNorth WestUK & Ireland

Argo and Blue Coast snap up Manchester trading estate

9 Jun 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Harp Trading Estate is the latest acquisition for £500m urban logistics platform

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Loading Dock, Bench, Furniture

Savills IM bulks up logistics portfolio with €20m Valencia facility

4 Jun 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Greykite launches big-box platform and makes £340m triple purchase

19 May 2025
Read
Person, Walking, Adult

Schroders fires up £100m+ sale of monster industrial park

9 May 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Abel’s Greykite and Croft’s Martley team up for UK multi-let industrial assault

7 May 2025
Read