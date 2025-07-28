Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateLogisticsUK & Ireland

Argo appoints asset manager

28 Jul 2025 | 12:14 | London | by May Agaran

Hope Ayers joins from JLL

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Pictet snaps up Dublin warehouse complex

28 Jul 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Greykite hires vice presidents to bolster pan-European expansion

28 Jul 2025
Read

Sierra Germany appoints Christine Hager to management board

25 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Neighborhood

Investor steps back into UK retail with £90m park purchase

25 Jul 2025
Read