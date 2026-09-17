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LogisticsCorporateIndustrialUK & Ireland

Argo creates brand for £500m urban logistics portfolio

17 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Firm continues to expand collection through acquisition

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