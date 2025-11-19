Green Street News - Homepage
OfficeInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Argyll buys Holborn office

19 Nov 2025 | 17:22 | London | by May Agaran

Deal for 33 Chancery Lane marks first acquisition for serviced office business since Crosstree's purchase

