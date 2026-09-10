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LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentOfficeSpain

Arkéa and Catella acquire €28m Madrid warehouse

10 Sep 2026 | 14:15 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Árima Real Estate Socimi sells asset in San Agustín del Guadalix

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