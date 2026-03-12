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OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Arkéa buys Kraków office from Echo

12 Mar 2026 | 07:04 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Brain Park A building provides 14,000 sq m and is fully let

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