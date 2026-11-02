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RetailBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsInvestment

Arkéa fund buys €63m Dutch shopping centre from Wereldhave

2 Nov 2026 | 07:16 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Eggert Shopping Center in Purmerend spans 20,700 sq m

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