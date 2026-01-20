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OfficeBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestment

Arkéa REIM snaps up Brussels office

20 Jan 2026 | 07:49 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Acquisition is the firm's first investment in Belgium

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