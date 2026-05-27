NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationLondonResidentialScotlandSouth WestUK & IrelandWalesWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Arlington’s Collegiate UK awarded bumper operational student brief

27 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

QuadReal rings changes for £500m student accommodation portfolio after 2025 purchase

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Colby River appoints senior pair to student living team

7 Aug 2026
Read

Aedifica acquires €72m care homes in UK and Spain

24 Jul 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Inside Titan: why Aware Super and Macquarie are betting €1bn on German student housing

21 Jul 2026
Read
Brick, Architecture, Building

Macquarie and Aware team up to invest €1bn in German student housing

2 Jul 2026
Read