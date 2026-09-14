NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeHotels & LeisureUK & Ireland

Arora expands into flexible workspaces

14 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Group launches Arora Works brand at Hammersmith office

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn

14 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Spelthorne finds buyer for £84m trophy asset

2 Sep 2026
Read

HB Reavis reworks London's One Waterloo plans

26 Aug 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market

26 Aug 2026
Read