Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureCorporateInvestmentScotlandSouth EastUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Arora lands deal for tech-savvy budget hotel chain

15 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Owner, operator and developer has two standing assets and two development sites

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Aircraft, Airliner, Airplane

Take-off for Arora’s first overseas hotel

17 Sep 2024
Read

Surinder Arora's son lays out plans for the next generation

19 Mar 2024
Read

Renowned hotelier clinches £750m Kensington project

24 Nov 2023
Read
Opera House, Architecture, Building

Funding hunt for £55m Glasgow hotel site

3 Mar 2023
Read