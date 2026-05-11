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OfficeDevelopmentDistressLeasingLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

Around 3.8m sq ft of Oxford Street office space outdated

11 May 2026 | 12:59 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

More than 800 sites could be unlettable by 2030, according to Westminster Property Association and Knight Frank report

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