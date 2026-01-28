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FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

Aroundtown issues €750m perpetual notes

28 Jan 2026 | 06:59 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transaction allows German property group to manage debt refinancing

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