Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestment

Aroundtown offloads €50m Prague hotel

4 Jun 2025 | 14:15 | London | by Franciszek Bryk

German firm selling asset from Pentahotel platform it bought in 2019

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

€170m Prague portfolio launched for sale

14 May 2025
Read
City, Nature, Outdoors

Invesco divests Prague mixed-use asset

11 Apr 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

PPF acquires €190m Four Seasons Prague from Northwood

10 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, House

€60m Prague hotel hits the market

8 Apr 2025
Read