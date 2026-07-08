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FinancingContinental EuropeGermanyCorporate

Aroundtown places €850m bond to maintain cost of debt

8 Jul 2026 | 06:43 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Frankfurt-listed firm also launches buyback for notes with €1.5bn outstanding volume

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