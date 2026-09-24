NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

Aroundtown signs 20-year leases for two Berlin hotels

24 Sep 2026 | 14:30 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Leonardo Hotels is taking over operations of both properties

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Arrow signs two leases for logistics park near Berlin

18 Feb 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Tower

Aroundtown ramps up office-to-resi conversions

26 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Union Investment offloads €36m Berlin hotel 

2 Oct 2025
Read

PGIM Real Estate buys Berlin hotel for core-plus fund 

18 Sep 2025
Read