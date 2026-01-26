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CorporateContinental EuropeGermany

Aroundtown to buy back up to €250m of shares

26 Jan 2026 | 14:31 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

German group seeks to address discrepancy between its stock price and improved financial health

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