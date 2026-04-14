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CorporateBeneluxContinental EuropeGermanyResidentialInvestment

Aroundtown ups stake in Grand City

14 Apr 2026 | 14:04 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Frankfurt-listed firm now holds 81.5% of its subsidiary

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