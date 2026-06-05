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LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Arrested development: £250m Savile Row police station revamp tempts investors

5 Jun 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Mayfair's first new-build office scheme for nine years up for sale

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