Arrested development: £250m Savile Row police station revamp tempts investors

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland
5 Jun 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley
Mayfair's first new-build office scheme for nine years up for sale
UK Land Estates names David Gibbs managing director
Cedarstone and Cheyne win approval for £2bn Vauxhall Square project
Aviva Investors plans doubling of historic City office
RE:UK calls for tax cuts to jump-start stalled £950bn property sector
Investors circle MoD’s £130m drone facility
Cluttons adds partners to healthcare and senior living team
Howard de Walden portfolio valuation passes £4.5bn
Orega management takes over in private equity-backed buyout
Downing hires George Cotterell to lead commercial real estate lending push
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
Rise of the super investors
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV
GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme
Cushman bolsters West End capital markets team with senior hire
Kennedy Wilson nears sale of prized £150m Heathrow data centre site
Bidwells kicks off search for investment partner