Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Arrow buys last-mile Leipzig hub from DPD

2 Jul 2025 | 12:25 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Acquisition made for its joint venture with Cerberus

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Arrow Capital snaps up Venlo sheds 

29 Apr 2025
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

Arrow Capital lets Wiesbaden logistics space

17 Apr 2025
Read
(Image: Arrow Capital Partners)

Arrow Capital fully lets German logistics asset

14 Apr 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Arrow Capital signs first lease at logistics park near Berlin

21 Nov 2024
Read