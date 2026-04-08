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LogisticsContinental EuropeSpainLeasing

Arrow Capital agrees 11,500 sq m lease at new Madrid site

8 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

The agreement was signed with an international logistics services provider

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