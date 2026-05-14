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LogisticsInvestmentLeasingUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Arrow Capital and Cerberus buy 300,000 sq ft Midlands shed

14 May 2026 | 14:41 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Willenhall 300 is fully let to BJS Distribution Storage and Couriers

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