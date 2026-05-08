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LogisticsInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Arrow Capital and Cerberus forward fund Caddick shed

8 May 2026 | 07:00 | London | by May Agaran

Deal agreed for £20m phase two of Farington Park in Lancashire

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