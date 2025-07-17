Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Arrow Capital buys Dutch warehouse

17 Jul 2025 | 07:15 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Off-market deal made on behalf of joint venture with Cerberus 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

Crosstree and Bloom buy pair of London industrial estates

15 Jul 2025
Read
Animal, Antelope, Impala

Sovereign wealth-backed buyer gallops in for £220m Springbox deal

14 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

KLP Eiendom buys €133m Stockholm office from Barings

11 Jul 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Nordic Investment & Capital Partners enters Germany

8 Jul 2025
Read