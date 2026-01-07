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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyDevelopmentLeasing

Arrow Capital fully prelets Bremen logistics development

7 Jan 2026 | 07:43 | London | by Angelo Castillo, Julie Cruz

54,000 sq m asset is part of SIRE joint venture with Cerberus

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