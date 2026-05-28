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LogisticsLeasingNorth WestUK & Ireland

Arrow Capital on target with Bolton logistics prelet

28 May 2026 | 08:20 | London | by May Agaran

17 acre Manchester site to host pair of units totalling 328,000 sq ft

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