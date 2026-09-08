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Non-performing loansAlternativesContinental EuropeDistressGermanyOfficeResidential

Arrow Global in talks to buy €70m Düsseldorf tower loan

8 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Financing secured against insolvent RKM 740 property

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