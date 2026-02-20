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LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyIndustrial

Arrow plans 89,000 sq m Duisburg logistics project

20 Feb 2026 | 07:13 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Development is part of joint venture with Cerberus

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