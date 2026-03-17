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LeasingESGLogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Arrow seals 266,000 sq ft letting to parcel delivery group

17 Mar 2026 | 08:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, David Hatcher

Arrow Point Barnsley is now fully let

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