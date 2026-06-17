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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Art-Invest acquires Essen hotel

17 Jun 2026 | 13:53 | London | by Michael Minarzik

The Four Points Flex by Sheraton has 174 rooms

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