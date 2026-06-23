NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RegenerationContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentLeasingOfficeRetail

Art-Invest buys Deutsche Bank’s Hamburg HQ

23 Jun 2026 | 14:21 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Company is planning to refurbish the listed asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Metropolis, Urban

Deutsche Bank confirms move to Oaktree and Quadrant's YY London

20 Aug 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Union Investment signs Deutsche Bank to Hamburg tower

13 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

DWS to offload €60m Hamburg office

2 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

DWS prepares €140m hotel disposal

21 Apr 2026
Read