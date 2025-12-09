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Hotels & LeisureAustralian Capital TerritoryAustriaContinental EuropeInvestment

Art-Invest buys Vienna hotel

9 Dec 2025 | 11:31 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Property has 216 bedrooms

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