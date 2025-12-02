Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonInvestmentStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Art-Invest offloads £350m chunk of Dockside Canada Water

2 Dec 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Sale paves the way for development of 742-bed student scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Nido inks €50m forward deal for Italian student housing

6 Oct 2025
Read
City, Person, Walking

Fusion and Cheyne get consent for second £275m Brent Cross Town student project

15 Sep 2025
Read
Indoors, Interior Design, Terrace

NatWest provides £125m Canada Water loan

10 Jun 2025
Read

Student-led scheme at Dockside Canada Water approved

30 Apr 2025
Read