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ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsSweden

Art-Invest takes full ownership of Stockholm resi project

22 Jun 2026 | 10:09 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm buys remaining residential buildings at Atlas complex from Åke Sundvall

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