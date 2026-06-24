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OfficeLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Arup takes 20,000 sq ft at Newcastle's 1 Citygate

24 Jun 2026 | 12:09 | London | by May Agaran

Engineering consultancy signs a 15-year lease

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