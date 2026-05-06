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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRegenerationRetailUK & Ireland

Asda submits 1,500-home Park Royal plans

6 May 2026 | 15:34 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Move marks retailer's first foray into housebuilding, in partnership with Barratt London

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