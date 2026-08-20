NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentRetail

Ashtrom acquires €38m Cologne mixed-use asset

20 Aug 2026 | 14:23 | London | by Mira Kaizl

UniCredit Invest Alternatives has sold Colonius Carré

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Car, Transportation, Vehicle

Ashtrom completes £100m+ debut retail park deal

17 Feb 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Israeli group buys €25m Cologne office

21 Aug 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

UniCredit's alternatives investment arm plans €75m Munich sale

21 Jul 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Arena

Pair of advisers chosen to sell €100m Munich Central Coach Station

12 Aug 2026
Read