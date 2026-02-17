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RetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Ashtrom completes £100m+ debut retail park deal

17 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, Chris Borland

Investor to target further acquisitions in the asset class

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