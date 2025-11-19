Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
RetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Ashtrom lines up £100m retail park debut

19 Nov 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, Chris Borland

Guy Lewinsohn’s firm in driving seat for 400,000 sq ft Gateshead asset

