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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFrance

Asian consortium seeks buyer for €300m+ Paris five-star hotel

27 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Owners bought 148-room-and-suite property in 8th arrondissement in 2016

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