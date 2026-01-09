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Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & IrelandInvestment

Asif Aziz's Criterion seals deal for £220m London hotel

9 Jan 2026 | 16:35 | London | by May Agaran

St Giles London comprises 732 bedrooms

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