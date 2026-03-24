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FinancingHotels & LeisureLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Ask and Firma provide £66m loan for former NatWest office purchase

24 Mar 2026 | 13:11 | London | by May Agaran

Privately owned property firm SENG buys Regents House for hotel redevelopment

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